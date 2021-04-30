Sturgill Simpson covers John Prine’s “Paradise”

Oh Boy Records is releasing a new album in tribute to John Prine, its late founder. Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows Vol. 2 is due out on October 8, and included on it is Brandi Carlile's rendition of "I Remember Everything," which she performed at the Grammys this year. Sturgill Simpson has now shared his contribution to the album, as well. His take on "Paradise," from Prine's 1971 debut album, is true to the rustic original, and it was the final song to be recorded at Prine's Butcher Shoppe studio in Nashville, before it was demolished. Stream it below; proceeds will benefit UNICEF USA's COVID-19 relief fund.

"He was a mentor and very giving with his time and wisdom, and we’re all grateful to get to know him," Sturgill said of Prine in a 2020 interview, where he also revealed that Prine had left him a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in his will. Prine's "a total car guy," Sturgill said.