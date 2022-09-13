Sturgill Simpson joins Angel Olsen on new version of “Big Time” (listen)

Sturgill Simpson has joined Angel Olsen for a new version of the title track of Angel's new album Big Time. It's the pair's first collaboration, and the new version shines with even more country twang than the original, thanks to Sturgill's rich baritone verse. Their voices mesh well on the chorus, turning the once-solo love song into a full-fledged duet.

The album version of "Big Time" was already one of our favorite country songs of 2022 so far, and the duet only builds on that. “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” Angel says. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.” Sturgill's been a fan for years, telling KCRW in 2014, "I’d swim across two oceans just to play music with her. Lyrical content, abstract chord structures… I love it." Listen below.

Angel Olsen wrapped up her North American tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker back in August, and she has a slew of Europe and UK shows coming up with support from Tomberlin. Before that tour, she'll play Nashville's Americana Music Fest at Riverside Revival on Wednesday (9/14). All dates below.

Angel Olsen -- 2022 Tour Dates

Wed. Sept. 14 - Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival (Americana Music Fest)

Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

Fri. Sept. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L' Epicerie Moderne ^

Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Strom ^

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^

Sat. Oct. 22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

^ = with Tomberlin supporting