Sturgill Simpson says he “hemorrhage /ruptured” his vocal chords

Sturgill Simpson recently cancelled his NYC and Nashville shows, scheduled for this week and November, respectively, after saying he'd "lost [his] voice completely." "Hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal chords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months," he said at the time. He's now shared an update on his condition, and says, "Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all." Here's his full update:

Welp,

Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all. I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.

I just wanted to turn this thing back on for about 15 seconds to say Im sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years..its been an incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational journey.

I played all the venues I dreamed about playing as a kid, met all my heroes, even became friends with most of them, and got to work and play with some of the finest musicians on the planet over the years.

But on the bright side, now I can finally really focus on other pursuits and areas of passionate interest..like becoming the best hitman I can be.