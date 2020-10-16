stream Sturgill Simpson’s surprise double LP of bluegrass versions of his songs

Sturgill Simpson has surprise-released a new double album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. As the title implies, it's a bluegrass record and he made it at Nashville's famed Butcher Shoppe studios with ace session players ("bona fide wizards"), reworking 20 songs from throughout his catalog. (Nothing from last year's rock-leaning Sound & Fury, though.)

He came up with the idea while he was recovering from coronavirus earlier this year and calls it "a mixtape for the fans." “I had it in my mind for a long time that someday I want to cut as many of these songs as possible in this fashion, just organic and stripped down to the raw bones of the composition," Sturgill says. "If you can’t sit down and play a song like that, it’s probably a pretty shitty song.”

The record includes versions of "Turtles All the Way Down," "Life Ain’t Fair and The World Is Mean," "Long White Line," "Life of Sin," and more. Listen below.

Sturgill's friend and tourmate Tyler Childers released a surprise bluegrass album this year too.

Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions tracklist:

1. All Around You

2. All The Pretty Colors

3. Breaker’s Roar

4. I Don’t Mind

5. I Wonder

6. Just Let Go

7. Life Ain’t Fair and The World Is Mean

8. A Little Light

9. Life of Sin

10. Long White Line

11. Living The Dream

12. Old King Coal

13. Railroad of Sin

14. Sitting Here Without You

15. Sometimes Wine

16. The Storm

17. Time After All

18. Turtles All The Way Down

19. Voices

20. Water In A Well

PLAYERS

Vocals, Rhythm Guitar: Sturgill Simpson

Mandolin, Vocals: Sierra Hull

Bass: Mike Bub

Fiddle, Vocals: Stuart Duncan

Banjo, Vocals: Scott Vestal

Rhythm Guitar, Lead Guitar, Vocals: Tim O’Brien

Rhythm Guitar, Lead Guitar, Vocals: Mark Howard

Percussion, Vocals: Miles Miller