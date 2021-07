Sturgill Simpson touring, announces 5-night run at Webster Hall

Sturgill Simpson is on tour soon, and is part of Willie Nelson's 2021 Outlaw Music Festival in September where he'll share the stage with Willie and, on various dates, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Kathleen Edwards. Stops include Philly, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, Charlotte, the Baltimore/DC area, Saratoga, and more. Those dates are listed below.

After that, Sturgill will plant himself in NYC for a five-night run at Webster Hall from September 28 - October 2. Tickets for the Webster Hall shows go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM with presales starting Wednesday (7/7) at 10 AM.

Sturgill released two bluegrass albums in 2020, and he and Jason Isbell are both acting in Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

STURGILL SIMPSON - 2021 TOUR DATES

SEPT. 10 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - GILFORD, NH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION

SEPT. 11 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - PHILADELPHIA, PA AT THE MANN

SEPT. 12 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - SARATOGA, NY AT SPAC

SEPT. 16 - MERLEFEST - WILKESBORO, NC AT WILKESBORO COMMUNITY COLLEGE

SEPT. 17 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA AT VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER

SEPT. 18 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - RALEIGH, NC AT COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK

SEPT. 19 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - CHARLOTTE, NC AT PNC MUSIC PAVILION

SEPT. 22 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - ALPHARETTA, GA AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATER

SEPT. 24 - OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL - COLUMBIA, MD AT MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

SEPT. 28 - WEBSTER HALL - NEW YORK, NY

SEPT. 29 - WEBSTER HALL - NEW YORK, NY

SEPT. 30 - WEBSTER HALL - NEW YORK, NY

OCT. 1 - WEBSTER HALL - NEW YORK, NY

OCT. 2 - WEBSTER HALL - NEW YORK, NY