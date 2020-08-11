Sturgill Simpson’s ‘Sound & Fury’ is getting a graphic novel prequel

Sturgill Simpson's 2019 album Sound & Fury had an accompanying anime, and now Sturgil has unveiled details about its prequel, a new graphic novel. The 144-page book, written in collaboration with Jason Aaron (Thor, Scalped, Southern Bastards), will feature more artwork from Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai), who worked on the anime, as well as work from Rufus Dayglo, Deathburger, Rosi Kampe, and Vasilis Lolos. It tells the story of how the world described in the original album/film came to be, and you can see some artwork from it below.

“Creatively this is one of the most ambitious projects we have published to date, with an incredible team behind it” says Z2 Comics publisher Josh Frankel. “The end result will not only be worth the wait, but will be one of the most complete realizations of any artist’s vision in the history of our company.”

The graphic novel comes out on November 17th, via Z2 comics, and it's available for pre-order now.

The SOUND & FURY anime, which was made with Okazaki and filmmaker Junpei Mizusaki (Batman Ninja), followed a mysterious driver as he headed into "a post-apocalyptic hellscape toward a ferocious showdown with two monstrous opponents." Fittingly, Sturgill's accompanying album is dark, gritty, and cutting, with hints of techno, blues, and hard rock, the perfect soundtrack for watching the world explode. You can watch the music videos for "Sing Along" and "A Good Look" below.