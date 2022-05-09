SUAHN (Pianos Become the Teeth guitarist’s electronic project) shares “Raise the Dead” video

BV readers may best know Michael York as the guitarist of the post-hardcore band Pianos Become the Teeth, but he also makes electronic music as SUAHN, and we're premiering the video for his latest single, "Raise The Dead." It's an ominous, buzzing track that Michael himself compares to artists like Gessafelstein and Skrillex and Boys Noize's Dog Blood project, and he also adds, "When writing 'Raise The Dead,' I wanted to make something that felt cavernous and brooding. I love the feeling of how warped the song is. The slow detune of the synths in the main section of the song is one of my favorite things I've ever done. Although really simple, I think it's really evocative of that mood that I was going for."

The song is out via the NULLSECT label, and the video was directed, filmed, and edited by ILLIMITEWORLD, and stars dancer Hennessy Parker. Check it out below.

In related news, Michael York and his Pianos Become the Teeth bandmate David Haik join Wes Young (ex-Octaves) in the new band The Shenandoh Electric Company, who recently announced their debut album LP1.