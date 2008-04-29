‘Sub Pop 20′ – daily lineup breakdown & tickets on sale

One day and two day tickets are on sale for the Sub Pop 20th Anniversary Festival happening in Washington in July. The whole lineip hasn't been announced yet, but what has is below....



Saturday, July 12th at Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA

Fleet Foxes

Flight of the Conchords

The Fluid

The Helio Sequence

Iron and Wine

Low

Mudhoney

Pissed Jeans

Seaweed