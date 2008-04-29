‘Sub Pop 20′ – daily lineup breakdown & tickets on sale

Sub Pop 20

One day and two day tickets are on sale for the Sub Pop 20th Anniversary Festival happening in Washington in July. The whole lineip hasn't been announced yet, but what has is below....

Saturday, July 12th at Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA
Fleet Foxes
Flight of the Conchords
The Fluid
The Helio Sequence
Iron and Wine
Low
Mudhoney
Pissed Jeans
Seaweed

Sunday, July 13th at Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA
Beachwood Sparks
Comets on Fire
Foals
Grand Archives
Green River
Kinski
No Age
Red Red Meat
The Ruby Suns
Wolf Parade

Friday, July 11th at The Moore Theatre.
Patton Oswalt
Eugene Mirman
Todd Barry
+ special guests

AND MORE TBA

