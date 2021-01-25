Sub Pop opens flagship retail store in Seattle

Sub Pop Records has had an online store for years, and opened a shop in the SEA-TAC airport back in 2014. Now they've got a second retail store, and this one you don't need a plane ticket to somewhere to visit.

Sub Pop on 7th opened today at 2130 7th Ave in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, and the intimate shop features every record from both Sub Pop and sister label Hardly Art that is currently in print, plus a whole line of artist and label t-shirts, tchotchkes and other merch. “This is Sub Pop’s flagship store," said label co-founder Jonathan Poneman. "It’s long on goodies and short on hours, so beat the rush.”

Jonathan wasn't kidding about being short on hours; the Sub Pop on 7th store is currently open Monday - Friday from 11 AM - 3 PM. It's perfect for picking up that perfect gift for the special Sub Pop-loving someone in your life or just swingin' on the flippity-flop while you've got nothing else to do, though keep in mind COVID safety measures are enforced.

Learn more here, and check out a couple more pictures of Sub Pop on 7th below.