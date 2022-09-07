Subhumans announce fall East Coast tour, playing Brooklyn on Halloween

UK anarcho-punk legends Subhumans returned in 2019 with their first album in 12 years, Crisis Point (Pirates Press Records), and they were supposed to tour the US the following year, but then COVID hit. They returned earlier this year for West Coast dates, and now they're finally set to return to the East Coast this fall, beginning in Brooklyn on Halloween and then hitting Philly, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. They'll also play an LA show and Orange County's Punk In The Park festival. East Coast dates are with All Torn Up.

The Brooklyn show is at Market Hotel (10/31), and tickets go on sale Friday (9/9) at noon. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Dick Lucas' ska-punk band Culture Shock released their new album Mandemic, which you can read about in our list of 20 great ska albums from 2021.

Watch a full-set video of Subhumans in LA from earlier this summer...