Sublime biopic is on the way

Sublime will be subject of a new biopic coming via Sony's 3000 Pictures

Sony’s 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, about:blank, Dave Kaplan and Peter Paterno are developing a film on the iconic band Sublime, to be directed by Francis Lawrence (Catching Fire, Constantine). Four-time Emmy nominee Chris Mundy (Ozark) is writing the script, with Peter Chernin, Jenno Toping and David Ready from Chernin Entertainment, Francis Lawrence from about:blank, and Dave Kaplan of Surfdog/DKM and Peter Paterno of KHPS producing.

Sublime band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, Troy Nowell and Jakob Nowell on behalf of Bradley Nowell’s estate, and Surfdog/DKM’s Scott Seine are executive producing. Cameron MacConomy is executive producing for about:blank.

[...] “Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story. We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen,” said Sublime’s Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, along with Bradley’s widow Troy Nowell and son Jake Nowell. “We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”