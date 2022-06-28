Suburban Eyes = members of Christie Front Drive, Mineral & Boys Life (stream a track)

Suburban Eyes is a new band featuring three veterans of the '90s emo scene, Christie Front Drive vocalist/guitarist Eric Richter, Mineral/The Gloria Record bassist Jeremy Gomez, and Boys Life drummer John Anderson. Their first single is "Uncomplicated Lives," which was originally written, demoed, and shelved years ago by Richter, but revived and finished by Suburban Eyes, with contributions from Mineral frontman Chris Simpson and Christie Front Drive bassist Kerry McDonald, and mixing by Peter Katis (Interpol, The National, etc). It's a glistening, yearning song that puts a fresh spin on the '90s emo sound that these members all helped shape, and here's what Eric says about it:

There was an outdoor flea market on Broadway in downtown Manhattan that I would frequent in the late-‘90s. One weekend I bought a cheap, sort of beat-up, acoustic guitar for $12. It didn’t have the greatest tone, but a few open chords sounded great on it. In the summer of 2008, while I was living in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, I wrote a handful of songs on it and recorded them on a little handheld digital recorder. ‘Uncomplicated Lives’ was the only song that survived those writing sessions. I ended up demoing it at home a few years later and it just sat in a folder on my computer for 13 years. When we started this project, I shared a bunch of demos that I recorded over the years and ‘Uncomplicated Lives’ seemed to stick, and I’m really happy that this song is seeing the light of day. Thank you to Chris Simpson and Kerry McDonald for their contributions as well.

Check it out below and stay tuned for more music from Suburban Eyes.