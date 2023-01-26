Succession announces Season 4 premiere date (watch a teaser)

It's been more than a year since we've heard from the fractured, feuding Roy family, but we won't have to wait much longer. HBO has announced that Succession's fourth season will premiere Sunday, March 26. Here's the official synopsis which is full of S3 spoilers if you're not caught up:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

They've also shared a S4 teaser trailer that picks up pretty much where the series left off, and while it doesn't give much away as to the season's story arcs, there is a lot of the kind of intricate, absurd power-play moves -- and lacerating dialogue -- we've come to love. "This isn't about getting back at dad," Siobhan (Sarah Snook) says to her siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), "but if it hurts him, it doesn't bother me."

There's plenty of Tom and Cousin Greg, too. Watch below.