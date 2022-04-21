Succession’s Nicholas Braun developing an HBO series about the ’00s indie music scene

The television landscape is about to get a little indie sleaze-ier. Nicholas Braun, who you know and love as Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, is developing a series for the network revolving around the "Meet Me in the Bathroom" era early-'00s indie music scene that gave us The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, Franz Ferdinand, etc. Variety reports that the series, which is co-created by Braun and Chris Buongiorno (a producer on the two most recent Spider-Man movies), is called One for the Road and is described as a "candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s."

No word on when One of the Road will start filming, or who will be in the cast, but Braun writes on Instagram, "If anybody wants us to join their band for research please let us know."

This is not the only upcoming show set against the world of the early-'00s scene. City on Fire is a new series from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who made The OC and Gossip Girl (and its current reboot). It's a series adaptation of Garth Risk Hallberg's 2015 novel of the same name which was set in 1970s NYC. The timeline has been moved to 2003 and is being made for AppleTV+. Here's the synopsis from Deadline:

In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the 4th of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

City on Fire stars Jemima Kirke (Girls), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Ashley Zukerman (The Lost Symbol), Xavier Clyde (Hard), Max Milner (The Dirt), Alexandra Doke (Grey’s Anatomy), Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Kathleen Munroe (FBI) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig & The Angry Inch). We hear the NYC music scene features prominently in the series, which makes sense, as music was so intrinsic to both The OC and Gossip Girl. Former Lemonheads bassist Jesse Peretz, who's been a filmmaker since the '90s, is directing half of the first season's eight episodes. No word on a premiere date yet, stay tuned.