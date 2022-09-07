Succumb playing first East Coast shows with Artificial Brain and Luminous Vault

San Francisco avant-garde death metallers Succumb released their great and much-talked-about Jack Shirley-recorded sophomore album XXI on The Flenser in 2021, and now they're set to play their first-ever East Coast shows this fall. It'll be a great triple bill: New York's Artificial Brain, who put out one of the best death metal albums of 2022, are headlining, and Luminous Vault (who share bassist Samuel Smith with Artificial Brain) are opening. The tour will include the first hometown shows for both AB and LV since they released their new albums on Profound Lore this year, Artificial Brain and Animate The Emptiness, respectively.

The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on November 3 at Saint Vitus Bar and then hits Richmond, Philly, and DC. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Aeviterne (who also count Samuel Smith as a member) are on tour now with their Profound Lore labelmates Hissing and Suffering Hour and hitting Saint Vitus tonight (9/7).