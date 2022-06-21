Sudan Archives adds NYC, Portland & Toronto shows to tour

Sudan Archives announced her most extensive North American tour to date, the Homecoming Tour, in May, and now she's added new dates in Portland, Toronto, and NYC. The shows begin in late September and run through October, and you can see updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on October 12 at Elsewhere, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 22 at 10 AM.

Stream Sudan Archives' recent singles "Selfish Soul" and "Home Maker," her first new music in three years, below.

Sudan Archives 2022 tour update loading...

SUDAN ARCHIVES: 2022 TOUR

Jun 25, 2022 Sled Island Music & Arts Festival Calgary, Canada

Jul 8, 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival Montreal, QC

Jul 9, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival Winnipeg, MB

Jul 22, 2022 - Jul 24, 2022 Capitol Hill Block Party Seattle, WA

Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022 Underground Music Showcase Denver, CO

Jul 30, 2022 Maha Festival Omaha, NE

Aug 19, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022 MS Dockville Hamburg, Germany

Aug 25, 2022 All Points East Festival London, UK

Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 27, 2022 Popaganda Ostermalm, Sweden

Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 Golden Leaves Festival Darmstadt, Germany

Aug 28, 2022 Connect Festival Edinburgh, UK

Sep 1, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022 End of the Road Festival Salisbury, UK

Sep 3, 2022 Forwards Bristol Bristol, UK

Sep 24, 2022 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

Sep 25, 2022 SOhO Music Club Santa Barbara, CA

Sep 26, 2022 Harlow's Sacramento, CA

Sep 27, 2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Sep 29, 2022 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

Sep 30, 2022 Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC

Oct 1, 2022 Neumos Seattle, WA

Oct 4, 2022 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

Oct 5, 2022 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Oct 7, 2022 The Axis Club Toronto, ON

Oct 8, 2022 The Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON

Oct 10, 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Oct 11, 2022 World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA

Oct 12, 2022 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Oct 14, 2022 Black Cat Washington, DC

Oct 15, 2022 Sound Series Block Party Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 17, 2022 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

Oct 18, 2022 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

Oct 19, 2022 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Oct 21, 2022 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA