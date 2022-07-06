Sudan Archives announces new album ‘Natural Brown Prom Queen’

Sudan Archives has announced her much-anticipated sophomore album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, due September 9 via Stones Throw (pre-order). The announcement reads:

Fittingly for a record named for a homecoming event, Natural Brown Prom Queen is all about home – both Sudan’s adopted hometown of L.A. and Cincinnati, where she was raised. The album takes in themes of race, womanhood, and the fiercely loyal, loving relationships at the heart of Sudan's life with her family, friends, and partner. Over 18 tracks, Sudan gets into character as Britt, the girl next door from Cincinnati who drives around the city with the top down and shows up to high-school prom in a pink furry bikini with her thong hanging out her denim skirt.

The album includes her recently released singles "Home Maker," "Selfish Soul," and "NBPQ (Topless)," and if you haven't heard those yet, you can check out all three alongside the album's tracklist below.

Sudan Archives also has a international tour coming up, including a show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 12. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Home Maker

2. NBPQ (Topless)

3. Is This Real? (Can You Hear Yourself?)

4. Ciara

5. Selfish Soul

6. Loyal (EDD)

7. OMG BRITT

8. ChevyS10

9. Copycat (Broken Notions)

10. It's Already Done

11. FLUE

12. TDLY (Homegrown Land)

13. Do Your Thing (Refreshing Springs)

14. Freakalizer

15. Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)

16. Milk Me

17. Yellow Brick Road

18. #513

Sudan Archives -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 8 - Montreal, QC - Montréal Jazz Festival

Jul 9-10 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party

Jul 29 - Denver, CO - The Underground Music Showcase

Jul 30 - Omaha, NE - Maha Festival

Aug 19-21 - Hamburg, DE - MS Dockville Festival

Aug 23 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Aug 25 - London, UK - All Points East

Aug 26 - Stockholm, SE - Popaganda Festival

Aug 26-28 - Darmstadt, DE - Golden Leaves Festival

Aug 28 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

Aug 30 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

Sep 1-4 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival

Sep 3 - Bristol, UK - FORWARDS Festival

Sept 24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Sept 25 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Music Club

Sept 26 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

Sept 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Sep 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Sept 30 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune

Oct 1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Oct 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Oct 5 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

​​Oct 7 - Toronto, ON - Axis

Oct 8 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson

Oct 10 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Oct 11 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Oct 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (The Hall)

Oct 14 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

Oct 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Sound Series Block Party

Oct 17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Oct 19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

4 Nov - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

5 Nov - Zurich, Switzerland - Moods

6 Nov - Munich, Germany - Ampere

8 Nov - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

9 Nov - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

10 Nov - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

12 Nov - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil

13 Nov - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

15 Nov - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord

17 Nov - Brussels, Belgium - Grand Salon

18 Nov - Paris, France - Pitchfork Music Festival

21 Nov - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan’s

24 Nov - Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall

25 Nov - Barcelona, Spain - La 2 de Apolo