Sudan Archives announces new album ‘Natural Brown Prom Queen’
Sudan Archives has announced her much-anticipated sophomore album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, due September 9 via Stones Throw (pre-order). The announcement reads:
Fittingly for a record named for a homecoming event, Natural Brown Prom Queen is all about home – both Sudan’s adopted hometown of L.A. and Cincinnati, where she was raised. The album takes in themes of race, womanhood, and the fiercely loyal, loving relationships at the heart of Sudan's life with her family, friends, and partner. Over 18 tracks, Sudan gets into character as Britt, the girl next door from Cincinnati who drives around the city with the top down and shows up to high-school prom in a pink furry bikini with her thong hanging out her denim skirt.
The album includes her recently released singles "Home Maker," "Selfish Soul," and "NBPQ (Topless)," and if you haven't heard those yet, you can check out all three alongside the album's tracklist below.
Sudan Archives also has a international tour coming up, including a show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 12. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Home Maker
2. NBPQ (Topless)
3. Is This Real? (Can You Hear Yourself?)
4. Ciara
5. Selfish Soul
6. Loyal (EDD)
7. OMG BRITT
8. ChevyS10
9. Copycat (Broken Notions)
10. It's Already Done
11. FLUE
12. TDLY (Homegrown Land)
13. Do Your Thing (Refreshing Springs)
14. Freakalizer
15. Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)
16. Milk Me
17. Yellow Brick Road
18. #513
Sudan Archives -- 2022 Tour Dates
Jul 8 - Montreal, QC - Montréal Jazz Festival
Jul 9-10 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival
Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party
Jul 29 - Denver, CO - The Underground Music Showcase
Jul 30 - Omaha, NE - Maha Festival
Aug 19-21 - Hamburg, DE - MS Dockville Festival
Aug 23 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
Aug 25 - London, UK - All Points East
Aug 26 - Stockholm, SE - Popaganda Festival
Aug 26-28 - Darmstadt, DE - Golden Leaves Festival
Aug 28 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival
Aug 30 - Brighton, UK - Patterns
Sep 1-4 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival
Sep 3 - Bristol, UK - FORWARDS Festival
Sept 24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
Sept 25 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Music Club
Sept 26 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s
Sept 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Sep 29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Sept 30 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune
Oct 1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Oct 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Oct 5 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Oct 7 - Toronto, ON - Axis
Oct 8 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson
Oct 10 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Oct 11 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Oct 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (The Hall)
Oct 14 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
Oct 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Sound Series Block Party
Oct 17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Oct 19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
4 Nov - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
5 Nov - Zurich, Switzerland - Moods
6 Nov - Munich, Germany - Ampere
8 Nov - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle
9 Nov - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar
10 Nov - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy
12 Nov - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil
13 Nov - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
15 Nov - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord
17 Nov - Brussels, Belgium - Grand Salon
18 Nov - Paris, France - Pitchfork Music Festival
21 Nov - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan’s
24 Nov - Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall
25 Nov - Barcelona, Spain - La 2 de Apolo