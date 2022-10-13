Sudan Archives played Elsewhere with The Growth Eternal (pics, video, setlist)

Sudan Archives has been on her most extensive North American tour yet, the Homecoming Tour, supporting her fantastic new album Natural Brown Prom Queen, and on Wednesday night (10/13) she arrived in Brooklyn for a show at Elsewhere. After a vocoder-driven opening set from her onstage collaborator The Growth Eternal, Sudan Archives took to the stage and had the sold out crowd in the palm of her hand immediately. She oozed charisma as she performed her new material, singing, dancing, and laying down violin lines, sometimes building up elaborate loops into a whole orchestra of sound. It was an awe-inspiring display; at one point she had the crowd clap along while she played an instrumental fiddle piece, putting the instrument through its paces.

New songs like "NBPQ (Topless)" (which she had the crowd chime in on with calls of "average" ), "OMG BRITT," "Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)" got lots of love from the crowd and kept people dancing along (especially when Sudan left the stage to join them), but people were also psyched to hear older songs, including "Iceland Moss" and "Nont for Sale." See pictures from the show, including one of the setlist, below, along with a few fan-taken video clips.