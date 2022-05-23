Suede announce new album ‘Autofiction': listen to “She Still Leads Me On”

Britpop greats Suede are back with a new album, Autofiction, which will be out September 16 via BMG. Their fourth full-length since reforming in 2010, the album finds Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling working once again with producer Ed Buller, who has been behind the boards for all but one of their albums. It also has the band getting back to basics "Autofiction is our punk record. No whistles and bells," says Anderson. "Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess."

The first single from the album is "She Still Leads Me On," an anthemic rocker that has Suede's trademark glammy grandeur all over it.

Suede will play "She Still Leads Me On" for the first time tonight in Brussels, Belgium, and that performance will stream live on Suede's website at 4 PM Eastern.

Pick up the 25th anniversary edition of Suede's Coming Up on vinyl in the BV shop.

Former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler is releasing an album with actress Jessie Buckley that will be out in June.

suede autofiction loading...

Autofiction Tracklist:

She Still Leads Me On

Personality Disorder

15 Again

The Only Way I Can Love You

That Boy on the Stage

Drive Myself Home

Black Ice

Shadow Self

It’s Always the Quiet Ones

What am I Without You?

Turn off Your Brain and Yell

SUEDE - 2022 TOUR DATES

23/05/2022 BELGIUM, BRUSSELS - CIRQUE ROYAL

12/08/2022 OSLO, NORWAY - OYA FESTIVAL

25-27/08/2022 VILAR DE MOUROS, PORTUGAL - VILLAR DE MOUROS FESTIVAL

28/08/2022 SOUTHSEA, UK - VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL 2022

05/10/2022 LONDON, UK - ELECTRIC BALROOM

06/10/2022LONDON, UK - ELECTRIC BALROOM