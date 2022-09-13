Suede & Manic Street Preachers announce co-headlining North American Fall Tour

Anglophile alert: Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced a co-headlining North American tour starting November 3 in Vancouver and including stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston and Toronto. All dates are listed below.

For Suede (aka The London Suede), these will be their first North American shows since Coachella 2011, and it's been 25 years since they actually toured here. Manic Street Preachers were last here in 2015. The bands haven't toured together, anywhere, since 1994.

The bands will switch off opening and closing slots, and the Brooklyn show is at Kings Theatre on 11/21 with Manic Street Preachers closing. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM local time. There's also a fan presale starting Wednesday (9/14) at 10 AM local -- use presale code MSPUSA22.

Suede's new album, Autofiction, is out this Friday, and you can check out a few tracks from that below. Manic Street Preachers released The Ultra Vivid Lament last year, and it debuted at #1 on the UK album charts. You can listen to that below as well.

suede-manic-street-preachers loading...

Manic Street Preachers / Suede - 2022 Tour

NOV 3: VANCOUVER, Canada @ PNE FORUM (The London Suede close)

NOV 5: SEATTLE, WA @ NEPTUNE THEATRE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 7: SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD (The London Suede close)

NOV 9: ANAHEIM, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 10: LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE PALLADIUM (The London Suede close)

NOV 13: AUSTIN, TX @ ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 16: CHICAGO, IL @ AUDITORIUM THEATER (The London Suede close)

NOV 18: SILVER SPRINGS, MD @ THE FILLMORE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 19: PHILADELPHIA, PA @ THE MET (The London Suede close)

NOV 21: BROOKLYN, NY @ KINGS THEATRE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 22: BOSTON, MA @ THE ORPHEUM (The London Suede close)

NOV 24: TORONTO, Canada @ MASSEY HALL (Manic Street Preachers close)