Suede & Manic Street Preachers brought Britpop classics to Brooklyn (pics, setlists, video)

Britpop fans came out in force for the Brooklyn stop of Suede and The Manic Street Preachers' co-headlining North American tour, which was at Kings Theatre on Monday night (11/21). The bands have been trading off who plays first and second, and at Kings the Manics were the "headliners," but it was pretty clear most of the crowd was there to see Suede, who haven't toured here in 25 years. They didn't disappoint, either, with frontman Brett Anderson still in amazing form, bringing high glammy drama, high falsettos and his formidable mic-swinging skills to the stage and into the crowd.

Suede also brought a very crowd pleasing setlist, opening with "She Still Leads Me On" and "Personality Disorder" from their terrific new album Autofiction, before hitting the crowd with a triad of classics: "The Drowners," "Animal Nitrate" and "Trash." Their set also included "The 2 of Us," "We Are the Pigs," "She," "So Young," "The Wild Ones" (performed by Brett solo), and "Metal Mickey." "Beautiful Ones" closed out their set with Brett out in the audience, who all sang along to its anthemic chorus.

Manic Street Preachers were no slouches either, and playing the same day their own Welsh national football team tied with the USA in the World Cup, there was a very ex-patriotic air with Welsh flags and soccer jerseys out in full effect. While not quite delivering the electric highs of Suede, the Manics brought no shortage of (UK) hits, including "You Love Us," "Slash 'n' Burn," "Motorcycle Emptiness," their cover of M*A*S*H* theme song "Suicide is Painless," "La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)," "Everything Must Go," "If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next" and "A Design for Life" which closed out the night.

Check out setlists for both bands, photos by Toby Tenenbaum, and a few videos of Suede at Kings, below.

SETLIST: Suede @ Kings Theatre 11/21/2022

She Still Leads Me On

Personality Disorder

The Drowners

Animal Nitrate

Trash

It Starts and Ends With You

The 2 of Us

Shadow Self

Can't Get Enough

We Are the Pigs

She

The Wild Ones

So Young

Metal Mickey

Beautiful Ones

SETLIST: Manic Street Preachers @ Kings Theatre 11/21/2022

You Stole the Sun From My Heart

Everything Must Go

La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)

Ocean Spray

Motorcycle Emptiness

Suicide Is Painless (Theme From MASH)

Slash 'n' Burn

If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

International Blue

Borderline

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough

From Despair to Where

Walk Me to the Bridge

You Love Us

A Design for Life