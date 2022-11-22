Suede & Manic Street Preachers brought Britpop classics to Brooklyn (pics, setlists, video)
Britpop fans came out in force for the Brooklyn stop of Suede and The Manic Street Preachers' co-headlining North American tour, which was at Kings Theatre on Monday night (11/21). The bands have been trading off who plays first and second, and at Kings the Manics were the "headliners," but it was pretty clear most of the crowd was there to see Suede, who haven't toured here in 25 years. They didn't disappoint, either, with frontman Brett Anderson still in amazing form, bringing high glammy drama, high falsettos and his formidable mic-swinging skills to the stage and into the crowd.
Suede also brought a very crowd pleasing setlist, opening with "She Still Leads Me On" and "Personality Disorder" from their terrific new album Autofiction, before hitting the crowd with a triad of classics: "The Drowners," "Animal Nitrate" and "Trash." Their set also included "The 2 of Us," "We Are the Pigs," "She," "So Young," "The Wild Ones" (performed by Brett solo), and "Metal Mickey." "Beautiful Ones" closed out their set with Brett out in the audience, who all sang along to its anthemic chorus.
Manic Street Preachers were no slouches either, and playing the same day their own Welsh national football team tied with the USA in the World Cup, there was a very ex-patriotic air with Welsh flags and soccer jerseys out in full effect. While not quite delivering the electric highs of Suede, the Manics brought no shortage of (UK) hits, including "You Love Us," "Slash 'n' Burn," "Motorcycle Emptiness," their cover of M*A*S*H* theme song "Suicide is Painless," "La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)," "Everything Must Go," "If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next" and "A Design for Life" which closed out the night.
Check out setlists for both bands, photos by Toby Tenenbaum, and a few videos of Suede at Kings, below.
SETLIST: Suede @ Kings Theatre 11/21/2022
She Still Leads Me On
Personality Disorder
The Drowners
Animal Nitrate
Trash
It Starts and Ends With You
The 2 of Us
Shadow Self
Can't Get Enough
We Are the Pigs
She
The Wild Ones
So Young
Metal Mickey
Beautiful Ones
SETLIST: Manic Street Preachers @ Kings Theatre 11/21/2022
You Stole the Sun From My Heart
Everything Must Go
La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)
Ocean Spray
Motorcycle Emptiness
Suicide Is Painless (Theme From MASH)
Slash 'n' Burn
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
International Blue
Borderline
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough
From Despair to Where
Walk Me to the Bridge
You Love Us
A Design for Life