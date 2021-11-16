Sufjan Stevens covering Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon” on special 7″

Sufjan Stevens is covering Nick Drake's classic "Pink Moon," the title track to his acclaimed 1972 album, for a special vinyl release. Sufjan's cover, along with a cover of the same song by British artist Hannah Peel, will feature on a 7" picture disc accompanying the special edition of Pink Moon, a collection from artist Marcel Dzama, due out via Rough Trade Books December 15. The book features an introduction by Duro Olowu and an interview by Craig Taylor, and here's the description:

In Pink Moon, artist Marcel Dzama presents a raft of new works inspired by travelling through Mexico and Morocco which touch on the wonder that travel and the strange immersion in cultures aside from one’s own can so often engender. Taking visual cues from the evocative textures and colours around him, Dzama successfully captures the spirit of place, while communicating something essentially human in the experience of those places. Coming at a time of isolation, of stasis for so many, this book engages the imagination in a broad, borderless project, allowing the viewer access to the thrill of discovery and the excitement of the new.

No word if Sufjan's Nick Drake will be available anywhere other than the 7", which is available for pre-order now.

Speaking of, here are some more of our favorite covers Sufjan has done.

Sufjan released a collaboration with Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner's Mind, in September. Stream it below.