Sufjan Stevens joins CARM on “Song Of Trouble” off upcoming guest-filled LP

CARM (aka yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri) is one week away from releasing his guest-filled self-titled album (due January 22 via 37d03d), which features appearances by Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Sufjan Stevens, My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova, Mouse On Mars, and Yo La Tengo's Georgia Hubley & Ira Kaplan. CJ already released the songs with YLT, Justin Vernon, and Shara Nova, and today he's unveiled the song with Sufjan Stevens, album opener "Song Of Trouble."

Sufjan penned the lyrics and sings lead vocals on the song, and it's a gorgeous song that's on par with anything Sufjan would release on one of his own albums. "Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career," says CJ. The song comes with a video featuring a painting by Nick Weber, and of that CJ says, "I’m struck by how Nick’s work balances a contemplative hopefulness with an intrinsic sadness. It seems super in line with this song and incredibly poignant right now. I’m proud of how Sufjan’s lyrics powerfully begin the record."

Justin Vernon also added on Twitter, "I’m so excited you can hear this song, by Carm, I’ve listened to over and over for years now. These lyrics may actually be the strongest lyrics I’ve ever heard from the master Sufjan. Aaaand maybe just a bit on point for these times. Do yourself a favor and press play."

You heard him. Listen: