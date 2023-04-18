Sufjan Stevens releasing ballet score ‘Reflections,’ shares “Ekstasis”

Sufjan Stevens has announced Reflections, a recording of his original score for the Justin Peck-choreographed ballet of the same title. Reflections was commissioned by the Houston Ballet and premiered in 2019. It marks the sixth collaboration between Sufjan and Justin (others include 2012's Year Of The Rabbit, 2017's The Decalogue, 2019's Principia, and more).

Reflections is about “energy, light and duality,” according to Sufjan. “I’m constantly thinking about bodies moving through space when I’m writing for ballet — that is what has informed this music, first and foremost." It's due May 19 via Asthmatic Kitty Records, and was performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick, and engineered, mixed, and mastered by Ryan Streber. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Reflections below.

The album announcement comes alongside the release of opening track "Ekstasis," a lively, fluttering piece that subtly shifts into a more reserved exploration at its close. "Ekstasis" comes with a live performance video directed by Brian Paccione -- watch it below.

Sufjan Stevens, Reflections loading...

Reflections Tracklist

1. Ekstasis

2. Revanche

3. Euphoros

4. Mnemosyne

5. Rodinia

6. Reflexion

7. And I Shall Come To You Like A Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness