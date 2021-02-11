Sufjan Stevens shares Luca Guadagnino-directed “Tell Me You Love Me” video

Sufjan Stevens has shared a new music video for "Tell Me You Love Me," a track off his most recent release and eighth studio album, The Ascension, which came out in September via Asthmatic Kitty.

The video was directed by famed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who Sufjan previously worked with on the soundtrack for 2018's Call Me By Your Name; photographer Alessio Bolzoni and artist Celia Hempton worked on it, as well. In a montage-esque fashion, the video transitions between scenes of dancers calculatedly contorting and writhing amid an empty atmosphere, scenic and serene shots of nature, watercolor landscapes, and blinking lights. In combination with the track's hypnotic, melancholy, and subdued nature, watching everything unfold is an enthralling, calming experience.

“The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan — all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton," Guadagnino said.

Watch "Tell Me You Love Me" below.

You can also grab a copy of Sufjan's 2003 album Michigan on black vinyl 2xLP in our store.