Sufjan Stevens shares new song & video, “Sugar”

We're less than two weeks away from the arrival of Sufjan Stevens' anticipated Carrie & Lowell followup, The Ascension (due 9/25 via Asthmatic Kitty), and today we get the third single, "Sugar."

"‘Sugar’ is ultimately about the desire for goodness and purity (and true sustenance)," Sufjan says. "On the surface the song is just a string of clichés, but the message is imperative: now is the time to gather what is good and pure and valuable and make it your own, and share it with others. Feed your soul and speak new life into those around you. Give each other love, respect and sacrifice. Relinquish all the old habits, all the old ways of thinking and doing, all former practices—‘business as usual’—and bring new life to the world. This is our calling."

Like the two previous singles, it finds Sufjan sort of mixing the mournful melancholy of his early work and Carrie & Lowell with the glitchy electronics of Age of Adz, and yet's another instantly-satisfying taste of this album. It comes with a video directed by Ezra Hurwitz, choreographed by Kyle Abraham, and starring Samantha Figgins, Raymond Pinto, Walter Russell III, and Celeste Mason. Check it out below.