Sufjan Stevens shares new versions of “Fourth of July”

Today (7/1) is Sufjan Stevens' birthday, and to celebrate he's shared two new alternate versions of the gorgeous, haunting "Fourth of July," from his excellent 2015 album Carrie and Lowell. Both were recorded around 2014: the "April Base Version" at Justin Vernon's April Base studio in Eau Claire, WI, and the "DUMBO Version" in Sufjan's old studio in Brooklyn. Hear both below.

"The song has recently had a resurgence with listeners — which may speak to a deep national grief and sense of loss," a statement from Asthmatic Kitty reads. "As we head into this Fourth of July weekend — a U.S. holiday marked by war (and death) — let us reflect on what it means to live in fullness in the face of death."

The new versions of "Fourth of July" are being released on a red 7", and there's a new t-shirt, as well.

Order more Sufjan vinyl in the BV store.