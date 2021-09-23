Sugarplum Fairies prep ‘Altar Songs’ comp — listen to “Sandy Says” ft Sid Simons

Sylvia Ryder has led LA-based group Sugarplum Fairies since 1998, and has released eight albums of hazy dreampop over the last 23 years. A new compilation, Altar Songs 1998-2021 collects 15 of Sugarplum Fairies best tracks, including new versions of three songs that feature Sid Simons of Beechwood and Girl Skin. The album also features contributions from Ken Coomer (Uncle Tupelo/Wilco), late Mazzy Star drummer Keith Mitchell, Jebin Bruni (Public Image Ltd, Fiona Apple), drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, REM), bassist Gus Seyffert (Beck, Norah Jones), cellist Martin Tillman (Elvis Costello, T Bone Burnett), and more.

We've got the premiere of the new version of "Sandy Says," that features Sid Simons and is an ethereal dose of twangy, breathy, late-night dreampop. Watch the video, and check out Altar Songs' artwork and tracklist below.

Altar Songs will be out December 3 via Starfish Records.

ALTAR SONGS 1998-2021 TRACKLISTING

01. Sugarfree 2021

02. Velcro Girl

03. Heart Hell 2021 (feat. Sid Simons)

04. A Story

05. Tears

06. 96 Dreams (feat. Johnny Ruby)

07. Malta Smile 55

08. Sandy Says 2021 (feat. Sid Simons)

09. Touchdown or Fly

10. Dedeaux Fields

11. Fade Away

12. Jaguar Jackson

13. Hold On to Me

14. St. Andrew’s Place

15. Polaroid