Suicidal Tendencies celebrated Halloween with three Garden Amp shows (pics)

Hardcore/punk/crossover thrash vets Suicidal Tendencies celebrated Halloween with a three-night run at Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, CA. Each show had a different theme - Cyco Thrash on night one (10/29), Cyco Punk on night two (10/30), and Cyco Hell on Halloween proper -- and openers also varied by night, with Otto on night one, TSOL and Union 13 on night two, and John 5 and Thrown Into Exile on night three. We caught the Cyco Punk night and you can check out pics by Mathieu Bredeau from that show in this post. Setlists from all three nights and a video from the Halloween show below too.

Suicidal will be on the East Coast in 2023 for Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philly.

SETLISTS (via)

Night 1

You Can't Bring Me Down

Join the Army

Lost Again

Alone

Send Me Your Money

Trip at the Brain

War Inside My Head

Subliminal

Master of No Mercy

Feel Like Shit... Deja-Vu

Waking the Dead

How Will I Laugh Tomorrow

Pledge Your Allegiance

Night 2

I Shot the Devil

Two Sided Politics

Freedumb

Ain't Gonna Take It

We Are Family

Possessed to Skate

Subliminal

Hippie Killer

I Saw Your Mommy

I Want More

Fascist Pig

Cyco Vision

Suicidal Failure

Pledge Your Allegiance

Institutionalized

Night 3

You Can't Bring Me Down

Get Whacked

I Shot the Devil

Freedumb

Send Me Your Money

We Are Family

War Inside My Head

Subliminal

Possessed to Skate

I Saw Your Mommy

Cyco Vision

Pledge Your Allegiance