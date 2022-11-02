Suicidal Tendencies celebrated Halloween with three Garden Amp shows (pics)
Hardcore/punk/crossover thrash vets Suicidal Tendencies celebrated Halloween with a three-night run at Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, CA. Each show had a different theme - Cyco Thrash on night one (10/29), Cyco Punk on night two (10/30), and Cyco Hell on Halloween proper -- and openers also varied by night, with Otto on night one, TSOL and Union 13 on night two, and John 5 and Thrown Into Exile on night three. We caught the Cyco Punk night and you can check out pics by Mathieu Bredeau from that show in this post. Setlists from all three nights and a video from the Halloween show below too.
Suicidal will be on the East Coast in 2023 for Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philly.
SETLISTS (via)
Night 1
You Can't Bring Me Down
Join the Army
Lost Again
Alone
Send Me Your Money
Trip at the Brain
War Inside My Head
Subliminal
Master of No Mercy
Feel Like Shit... Deja-Vu
Waking the Dead
How Will I Laugh Tomorrow
Pledge Your Allegiance
Night 2
I Shot the Devil
Two Sided Politics
Freedumb
Ain't Gonna Take It
We Are Family
Possessed to Skate
Subliminal
Hippie Killer
I Saw Your Mommy
I Want More
Fascist Pig
Cyco Vision
Suicidal Failure
Pledge Your Allegiance
Institutionalized
Night 3
You Can't Bring Me Down
Get Whacked
I Shot the Devil
Freedumb
Send Me Your Money
We Are Family
War Inside My Head
Subliminal
Possessed to Skate
I Saw Your Mommy
Cyco Vision
Pledge Your Allegiance