Suicidal Tendencies’ ‘Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Shit…Déjà Vu’ available now on limited gold vinyl

We've been teaming up with Suicidal Tendencies on limited color vinyl represses of their classic albums, and today we just launched a new limited-to-300 gold variant of 1989's Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Shit... Déjà Vu.

If you're unfamiliar with this classic, it's split into two halves (Controlled by Hatred on side A and Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu on side B), and it features tracks that were previously recorded by ST side projects No Mercy and Los Cycos, as well as two different versions of "How Will I Laugh Tomorrow" from 1988's How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can't Even Smile Today (the video edit and the softer "heavy emotion version") and two songs that only appear on this album. To quote Eduardo Rivadavia's AllMusic review, "ST fanatics will no doubt get a kick out of these rarities, which also provide a nice link between [How Will I Laugh Tomorrow] and 1990's stellar follow-up, Lights...Camera...Revolution!."

Pre-order our new variant here and check out the other ST records we currently have in stock too.