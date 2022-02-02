Suicidal Tendencies’ ‘How Will I Laugh Tomorrow…’ available now on limited gold vinyl

After starting out as more of a straightup punk/hardcore band, Suicidal Tendencies eventually began injecting a thrash metal influence into their sound -- helping to pioneer the crossover thrash genre -- and by their third album, 1988's How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can’t Even Smile Today, the transformation was complete. It remains an absolute classic, and a massive influence on so many of today's hardcore, metal, and crossover bands. It's hard to imagine bands like Power Trip, Enforced, Drain, and Ekulu sounding quite the same without it.

How Will I Laugh Tomorrow is a staple of any heavy music fan's record collection, and we are stoked to be teaming up with the band on a new gold vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 400 copies. Order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.