Sum 41 breaking up after final album & tour
Sum 41 are breaking up. They've been active since forming in 1996 and debuting with Half Hour of Power in 2000, followed in 2001 by their breakthrough single "Fat Lip." They'll be releasing one more album Heaven :x: Hell, which Deryck Whibley told Rolling Stone is a double album that will be one part pop punk ("Heaven") and one part metal ("Hell"), and going on a final worldwide headlining tour. They've also got currently announced touring plans for this year. The band's statement reads:
Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.
Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.
For now, we look forward to seeing all you skumfuks on the road and are excited for whatever the future will bring for each of us.
Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.
Their 2023 dates include their recently announced tour with The Offspring and Simple Plan, which hits Jones Beach on September 2. All dates for that tour are listed below. All Sum 41 dates here.
THE OFFSPRING / SUM 41 / SIMPLE PLAN: 2023 TOUR
Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center