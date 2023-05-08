Sum 41 breaking up after final album & tour

Sum 41 are breaking up. They've been active since forming in 1996 and debuting with Half Hour of Power in 2000, followed in 2001 by their breakthrough single "Fat Lip." They'll be releasing one more album Heaven :x: Hell, which Deryck Whibley told Rolling Stone is a double album that will be one part pop punk ("Heaven") and one part metal ("Hell"), and going on a final worldwide headlining tour. They've also got currently announced touring plans for this year. The band's statement reads:

Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

For now, we look forward to seeing all you skumfuks on the road and are excited for whatever the future will bring for each of us.

Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.