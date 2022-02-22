Sum 41 & Simple Plan playing ‘All Killer No Filler’ & ‘No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls’ on tour together

Early 2000s pop punk nostalgia is in the air lately, and it'll continue when fellow Canadian pop punk bands Sum 41 and Simple Plan hit the road this year for the "Blame Canada Tour," playing All Killer No Filler and No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls in their entireties, respectively. The first leg features support from Set It Off and the second from Magnolia Park.

The run with Set It Off includes NYC-area shows on May 7 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park and May 8 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan. Tickets are on presale now and the general public on-sale starts Friday (2/25) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Ahead of the tour, Simple Plan and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley collaborated on a new song together, "Ruin My Life," and the early 2000s pop punk vibes are strong on this one. Watch the video, along with some videos from the albums the bands will be playing on tour, below.

Sum 41 / Simple Plan -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz *

Apr 30 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

May 4 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore *

May 6 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

May 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

May 8 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop *

May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

May 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles *

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Radius *

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth *

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown *

May 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove *

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

May 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon *

May 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

May 25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock *

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

May 28 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom ^

Jul 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

Jul 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

Aug 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

Aug 5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

Aug 6 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

Aug 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

Aug 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

Aug 14 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory ^

Aug 16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution ^

Aug 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

* - Features support from Set It Off

^ - Features support from Magnolia Park

