Sumac announce tour with BIG | BRAVE & Tashi Dorji

Sumac, the great post-metal band led by former Isis frontman Aaron Turner, have announced a tour with a very different kind of post-metal band, BIG | BRAVE, as well as Tashi Dorji. And the two North Carolina shows are with Manas, Tashi's duo with Thom Nguyen.

The tour hits Brooklyn on August 13 at Market Hotel (ticket info TBA). All dates are listed below.

Sumac last released May You Be Held in 2020. BIG | BRAVE released Vital last year, followed by a collaborative album with The Body, Leaving None But Small Birds. Listen to music from all three acts on the tour below.

Sumac tour 2022 loading...

Sumac / BIG | BRAVE / Tashi Dorji -- 2022 Tour Dates

08/08 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

08/09 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

08/10 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

08/11 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

08/12 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - The Market Hotel

08/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

08/15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

08/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle*

08/18 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook*

08/19 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

08/20 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

08/21 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

* = w/ Manas (Tashi Dorji & Thom Nguyen)