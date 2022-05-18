Sumac announce tour with BIG | BRAVE & Tashi Dorji

Sumac, the great post-metal band led by former Isis frontman Aaron Turner, have announced a tour with a very different kind of post-metal band, BIG | BRAVE, as well as Tashi Dorji. And the two North Carolina shows are with Manas, Tashi's duo with Thom Nguyen.
The tour hits Brooklyn on August 13 at Market Hotel (ticket info TBA). All dates are listed below.
Sumac last released May You Be Held in 2020. BIG | BRAVE released Vital last year, followed by a collaborative album with The Body, Leaving None But Small Birds. Listen to music from all three acts on the tour below.
Sumac / BIG | BRAVE / Tashi Dorji -- 2022 Tour Dates
08/08 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
08/09 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
08/10 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
08/11 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
08/12 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - The Market Hotel
08/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
08/15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
08/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle*
08/18 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook*
08/19 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
08/20 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
08/21 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
* = w/ Manas (Tashi Dorji & Thom Nguyen)