SUMAC & Keiji Haino announce new collab album, share 9+ minute track

Keiji Haino & SUMAC have announced a new collaborative album, Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never, due October 7 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). The announcement reads:

Like its predecessor, Even for just the briefest moment Keep charging this “expiation” Plug in to make it slightly better (Trost Records, 2019), Into this juvenile apocalypse... captures Haino and the three members of SUMAC live on stage, navigating a series of spontaneous compositions in front of an attentive audience, with no prior discussions or planning involving the direction of the music. Recorded on May 21, 2019, at the Astoria Hotel on Vancouver BC’s notorious East Hastings Street as a one-off performance during a short North American tour for Haino, the six compositions comprising Into this juvenile apocalypse... showcase a musical unit bouncing unfiltered ideas off of one another, mining a trove of textures and timbres from their armory to buoy and bolster these living and breathing pieces. Like so many albums documenting free music, the thrill here is in the tight rope walk, the wavering moments of uncertainty, and the ecstatic moments of shared brilliance.

The first taste is the noisy, formless, nine-and-a-half minute "A shredded coiled cable within this cable sincerity could not be contained" and you can check that out below. SUMAC tour dates are listed below too.

It's been a busy year for SUMAC bassist Brian Cook, between this, the new Botch song, and the new Russian Circles album and upcoming tour. For more on Botch, check out our new podcast interview with David Knudson.

Tracklist

1. When logic rises morality falls Logic and morality in Japanese are but one character different

2. A shredded coiled cable within this cable sincerity could not be contained

3. Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never

4. Because the evidence of a fact is valued over the fact itself truth??? becomes fractured

5. That fuzz pedal you planted in your throat, its screw has started to come loose Your next effects pedal is up to you do you have it ready?

6. That "regularity" of yours, can you throw it further than me? And I don't mean "discarding" it

SUMAC -- 2022 Tour Dates

October 1 - Stockholm, SE - Gloomy Days Fest

October 2 - Helsinki, FI - Tavastia w/ Pharaoh Overlord

October 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega *

October 5 - Antwerp, BE - Trix *

October 6 - Tilburg, NL - Little Devil *

October 7 - Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires *

October 8 - Monthey, CH - Pont Rouge *

October 9 - Zurich, CH - Rote Fabrik *

October 11 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Bóveda *

October 12 - Madrid, ES - Mon Live w/ Deafheaven

October 13 - Porto, PT - Amplifest

* w/ Patrick Shiroishi