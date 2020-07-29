Sumac release 8-minute lead single “The Iron Chair” off new album

Sumac -- aka Aaron Turner (Isis, Old Man Gloom), Brian Cook (Russian Circles, Botch), and Nick Yacyshyn (Baptists) -- recently announced their anticipated new album May You Be Held, due September 18 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order), and now they've released the first snigle, "The Iron Chair," It's over eight minutes long, and it treks through discordant noise rock, bone-crushing sludge metal, meditative post-rock, and more. Basically, it's a Sumac song, and a great one at that. Listen below.

As mentioned, the album was recorded with both Kurt Ballou of Converge and Isis/Botch collaborator Matt Bayles. Aaron Turner said:

As an artist in this time of significant upheaval, society seemingly having reached the end of its current iteration, it’s of critical importance to absorb and interpret this process of dissolution - and of the transformation that hopefully follows it. While I don’t believe we’re on the brink of collective destruction precisely now, this is clearly a pivotal stage in the story of humankind - and there is something that feels right about this music at this exact and very uncertain moment.

Earlier this year, Aaron Turner's band Old Man Gloom released not one but two new albums.

