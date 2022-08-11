Sumerlands (Arthur Rizk, Eternal Champion) share song from new LP (pre-order on limited gold vinyl)

Sumerlands, the Arthur Rizk-spearheaded supergroup who share three members with fellow Heavy Metal band Eternal Champion, have released another new single off Dreamkiller, their upcoming sophomore LP. "Edge Of The Knife" is another '70s/'80s-style anthem from the band, with plenty of riffage and the wail of new vocalist Brendan Radigan (of Magic Circle and the recent Pagan Altar lineup) tying it all together. The band say the song is about "that timeless concept — find what you love, and let it kill you," and you can stream it below.

Dreamkiller is out next month via Relapse, and you can pre-order our exclusive gold vinyl variant now, limited to 200 copies.