Summer Jam 2021 Lineup: Migos, Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz’s DMX tribute, Saweetie, Conway, more

Last month, Hot 97 announced that they would be bringing their annual Summer Jam concert back for 2021 after being unable to hold it in 2020 because of COVID. It happens on Sunday, August 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and now they've announced the lineup. A Boogie headlines the Stadium Stage, which also features Migos, Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz (doing a tribute to his late collaborator DMX), Moneybagg Yo, Heavy Hitters Presents CJ and Friends ft. Farruko & El Alfa, DJ Megan Ryte & Friends, Saweetie, and "special guests" Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda.

The festival stage features Young Devyn, Mooski, Morray, Yung Bleu, Coi Leray, Drewski & Friends: Dreamdoll, Maliibu Miitch & Dusty Locane, a Winners Circle set with Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G & Eli Fross, and Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg performing his debut album Real Late with a handful of the album's guests: Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Vel The Wonder, Flee Lord, and Stove God Cooks.

Tickets are on sale now.

Roc Marciano, Stove God Cooks, and Conway the Machine, who all made our 50 best rap albums of 2020 list, all have other NYC shows coming up too.

Morray is also opening J Cole's tour.