Summer Jam 2022 lineup: Pusha T, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Burna Boy, City Girls & more

Hot 97 is bringing its annual NYC-area Summer Jam festival back this summer, happening on Sunday, June 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. They've announced this year's stacked lineup, which features Pusha T, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug and Gunna, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, Bunny the Butcher, Shenseea, Dreamdoll, Cordae, Yung Blue, NLE Choppa, Babyface Ray, and more. They're also doing a special tribute to the late DJ Kay Slay, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 55 after a four-month battle with Covid. Slay hosted The Drama Hour on Hot 97.

Tickets to Summer Jam go on sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 AM, with various presales happening now.

Speaking of Burna Boy, he headlined Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (4/28), making history as the first Nigerian musician to do so. The set streamed live, and you can watch it in full below. He also announced his new album Love, Damini during the show.

Recently, footage of Jay-Z's entire legendary 2001 Summer Jam set surfaced online.