Summer Jam gets new NY location; Cardi B, Ice Spice, GloRilla & more on 2023 lineup

Hot 97 Summer Jam returns this year to a new location, UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on June 4. The 2023 headliner is hometown hero Cardi B, who hasn't done a proper headlining New York show in a while (but did recently make surprise appearances at GloRilla and SZA shows in NYC), and the lineup also includes Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, Lola Brooke, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, a 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration with The LOX and more TBA. Tickets go on sale Saturday (4/8) at 10 AM with presales starting Tuesday (4/4).

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to NY for hip hop’s 50th anniversary.” said Bradford Tobin, President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage and we are honored to have New York’s own, Cardi B, as our headliner this year. I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year,” adds TT Torrez, Multi-Media Personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations.