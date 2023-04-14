Summer Smash 2023 lineup: Kid Cudi, Future, Vince Staples, Ice Spice, GloRilla & more
Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX's Midwest hip hop festival Summer Smash returns June 23-25 to its new home of Chicago's SeatGeek Stadium. The headliners are Kid Cudi on Friday, Future on Saturday, and Playboi Carti, and they're also billing $uicideboy$ as special guests on Friday, Lil Uzi Vert as a special guest on Saturday, and "a very special Chicago guest" on Sunday. Who could it be?!
The lineup also includes Vince Staples, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Freddie Gibbs, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, Lucki, Central Cee, Rico Nasty, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, BabyTron, and more. Full day-by-day lineup below.
Tickets are on sale now.
Watch a recap video of 2022:
FRIDAY JUNE 23
Kid Cudi
$uicideBoy$ (**SPECIAL GUEST**)
Vince Staples
Ice Spice
Glorilla
Freddie Gibbs
NLE Choppa
Cochise
Lil Pump
Smokepurpp
Eem Triplin
DD Osama
Jeleel!
Valee
Black Kray
DC The Don
Joeyy
SXMPRA
Nina Tech
Brokeboii
SATURDAY JUNE 24
Future
Lil Uzi Vert (**SPECIAL GUEST**)
Ski Mask the Slump God
G Herbo
Cordae
Juicy J
Tee Grizzley
Luh Tyler
Lil Tracy
SahBabii
Famous Dex
Yung Bans
Jasiah
Veeze
Gloss Up
Danny Towers
Sexxy Red
Cdot Honcho
Dom Corleo
CP
Highway
KOMLA
SUNDAY JUNE 25
Playboi Carti
Trippie Red
LUCKI
Central Cee
Lil Skies
Rico Nasty
BabyTron
Lil B
Lil Mosey
Sematary & The Haunted Mound
Ramirez
Bktherula
BLP KOSHER
2Rare
Babyxsosa
Sid Shyne
Slime Dollaz
Ausar
Pola Bear
SOUNDS BY:
Zach Bia
F1LTHY
Blaccmass
GloUpJake