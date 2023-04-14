Summer Smash 2023 lineup: Kid Cudi, Future, Vince Staples, Ice Spice, GloRilla & more

Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX's Midwest hip hop festival Summer Smash returns June 23-25 to its new home of Chicago's SeatGeek Stadium. The headliners are Kid Cudi on Friday, Future on Saturday, and Playboi Carti, and they're also billing $uicideboy$ as special guests on Friday, Lil Uzi Vert as a special guest on Saturday, and "a very special Chicago guest" on Sunday. Who could it be?!

The lineup also includes Vince Staples, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Freddie Gibbs, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, Lucki, Central Cee, Rico Nasty, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, BabyTron, and more. Full day-by-day lineup below.

Tickets are on sale now.

Watch a recap video of 2022:

FRIDAY JUNE 23

Kid Cudi

$uicideBoy$ (**SPECIAL GUEST**)

Vince Staples

Ice Spice

Glorilla

Freddie Gibbs

NLE Choppa

Cochise

Lil Pump

Smokepurpp

Eem Triplin

DD Osama

Jeleel!

Valee

Black Kray

DC The Don

Joeyy

SXMPRA

Nina Tech

Brokeboii

SATURDAY JUNE 24

Future

Lil Uzi Vert (**SPECIAL GUEST**)

Ski Mask the Slump God

G Herbo

Cordae

Juicy J

Tee Grizzley

Luh Tyler

Lil Tracy

SahBabii

Famous Dex

Yung Bans

Jasiah

Veeze

Gloss Up

Danny Towers

Sexxy Red

Cdot Honcho

Dom Corleo

CP

Highway

KOMLA

SUNDAY JUNE 25

Playboi Carti

Trippie Red

LUCKI

Central Cee

Lil Skies

Rico Nasty

BabyTron

Lil B

Lil Mosey

Sematary & The Haunted Mound

Ramirez

Bktherula

BLP KOSHER

2Rare

Babyxsosa

Sid Shyne

Slime Dollaz

Ausar

Pola Bear

SOUNDS BY:

Zach Bia

F1LTHY

Blaccmass

GloUpJake