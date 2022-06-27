Summer Walker announces NYC & Detroit shows

Summer Walker is playing a few festivals this summer and fall, two in the UK along with Day N Vegas and Essence Festival, and now she's announced a couple of headlining shows between them. They happen in NYC (Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 6) and Detroit (Fox Theatre on August 17). Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, 6/28 at 10 AM.

Summer released the fantastic Still Over It last year, with the SZA-featuring "No Love," which got an extended version with Cardi B earlier this year. She also appears on Kendrick Lamar's new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

SUMMER WALKER: 2022 TOUR

Jul 02 New Orleans, LA Essence Festival of Culture

Jul 08 Birmingham, UK Wireless Festival Birmingham

Jul 09 London, UK Wireless Festival London

Aug 06 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Aug 17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Sep 02 Las Vegas, NV Day N Vegas Festival