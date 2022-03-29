Summerfest 2022 lineup: Wu-Tang, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Jason Isbell, Charli XCX & more

Milwaukee's Summerfest returns for three weekends in June and July (June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9), and this year's American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners are Lil Wayne / Wiz Khalifa / Wu-Tang Clan on 6/25, Justin Bieber on 6/24, Halsey on 7/2, Machine Gun Kelly (with support from Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior) on 7/1, Rod Stewart (with support from Cheap Trick) on 7/7, Jason Aldean on 6/23, Backstreet Boys on 7/8, Thomas Rhett on 7/9, and one more TBA on 6/30.

The fest also includes The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Steve Miller Band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charli XCX, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Steve Aoki, Third Eye Blind, 2 Chainz, Portugal. The Man, Cordae, Alessia Cara, WILLOW, Barenaked Ladies, The Cult, Boyz II Men, Taking Back Sunday, Ann Wilson of Heart, Big Boi, KC & the Sunshine Band, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Anthrax, Violent Femmes, The Breeders, Parquet Courts, Village People, War, Blue Oyster Cult, The New Pornographers, Modern English, Bob Mould, The Far Side (formerly of The Pharcyde), Corinne Bailey Rae, A Flock of Seagulls, Craig Finn, Son Volt, Meat Puppets, Dry Cleaning, Ultravox's Midge Ure, Municipal Waste, Sa-Roc, illuminati hotties, and much more. Full lineup here. Poster below.

Tickets (American Family Insurance Amphitheater tickets, multi-day passes, and single-day tickets) are on sale now.