Summerfest 2023 lineup: Zach Bryan, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, War On Drugs, Japanese Breakfast & more

Milwaukee's Summerfest is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, and now they've released the full lineup for their 2023 edition. The fest runs over three weekends, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, with big headliners and a wide variety of other artists lined up for each. Tickets for Summerfest are available now.

The first weekend, 6/22-24, will be headlined by Eric Church with Elle King, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, and James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow. Other sets include The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Bleachers, Three 6 Mafia, Cheap Trick, Tegan and Sara, Declan McKenna, Destroy Lonely, Deer Tick, Homixide Gang, Allison Ponthier, and more.

Weekend 2 headliners are Dave Matthews Band and Odesza with Bonobo, Drama, and QRTR & OLAN, with one more headliner TBA. The weekend (6/29-7/1) also features sets by Earth Wind & Fire, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Cypress Hill, Lord Huron, Yellowcard, Ava Max, Yung Gravy, Coi Leray, Sean Paul, Night Ranger, Greensky Bluegrass, Spin Doctors, Wang Chung, 38 Special, A Flock of Seagulls, Survivor, Debbie Gibson, Mat Kearney, and more.

July 6-8, the final weekend, will be headlined by Zach Bryan and Imagine Dragons with AJR, with one more still TBA. Other sets include Lauren Daigle, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, The War On Drugs, The Pretty Reckless, Yungblud, Japanese Breakfast, Styx, Dinosaur Jr, Jenny Lewis, Smash Mouth, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, bbno$, Cautious Clay, Built To Spill, Andy Shauf, The Mountain Goats, Soul Asylum, The Regrettes, Horsegirl, Momma, Lifeguard, Disq, and more.

Check out the poster with the full lineup: