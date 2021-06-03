SummerStage 2021 lineup (Patti Smith, Armand Hammer & The Alchemist, Questlove, more)

As mentioned, SummerStage is returning to NYC parks this summer and fall, and they've now announced their lineup of shows. In addition to Central Park and Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park, there will be also be free shows at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, and The Coney Island Amphitheate in Brooklyn. Shows will be held at reduced capacities to abide by social distancing guidelines, at least at first, and you'll need to request free tickets through an online form that will be available three weeks before each date to attend.

"We are so thrilled to bring SummerStage back for all New Yorkers to enjoy in-person, outside, in parks again this summer," Erika Elliott, Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage, says. "The artists performing this summer represent a true sense of resiliency in their own art and deep connection to New York City. While we continued to present artists of all genres for the past year with SummerStage Anywhere digitally, we are eager to provide artists the platform to perform to a live audience and to bring communities together to enjoy the live, spirited experience that is truly unique to our city and festival."

"The last year has been enormously difficult for our city, but New York City’s parks have provided needed respite," Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation's Executive Director, says. "Now, our parks will help us re-engage with one another, generating the unique energy that is sparked only by experiencing live performance collectively. This year’s SummerStage line-up reflects our city’s tenacity and spirit, its vibrancy and creativity. We are thrilled to be back."

The season opens on Thursday, June 17 with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at Central Park, and there's also a Summer of Soul screening with Questlove and friends (June 19 at Marcus Garvey Park); Sun Ra Arkestra and Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty (July 24 at Central Park); Funk Flex birthday concert with Ginuwine and friends (August 7 at Coney Island Amphitheater); Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt (August 14 at Central Park); Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Moor Mother, Fielded and KAYANA (August 15 at Central Park); Antibalas (August 21 at Central Park); Patti Smith and her band (September 19 at Central Park); Charlie Parker Jazz Festival shows (August 28-29 at Marcus Garvey Park); and more.

Ticketed benefit shows include Machine Gun Kelly on September 13; Dawes, Bonny Light Horseman and Erin Rae on September 17; Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco on September 21, Blue Note Jazz Fest shows, and more.

Tickets will become available to request on SummerStage's site on Mondays at 12:00PM ET, and you can see the full lineup of shows below.

SUMMERSTAGE - 2021 LINEUP/SCHEDULE

Jun 17 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - Central Park - Free

Jun 19 Summer Of Soul Screening with Questlove and Friends - Marcus Garvey Park - Free

Jun 20 Chris Botti - Blue Note Jazz Festival (3 PM & 8 PM) - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Jun 24 The Queens Drive-In: Monsoon Wedding featuring Falu in association with Rooftop Films and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr. - Flushing Meadows-Corona Park - Free

Jun 27 George Clinton - Blue Note Jazz Festival (2:30 PM & 7:30 PM) - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Jul 11 Galactic Blue - Note Jazz Festival (2:30 PM & 7:30 PM) - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Jul 17 Gloria Gaynor / Sundae Sermon's DH Stormin' Norman of Disco Sequestered - Coney Island - Free

Jul 18 PMLa India + More TBA - Coney Island - Free,

Jul 24 Sun Ra Arkestra / Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty - Central Park - Free

Jul 25 Dance IS! Featuring Artists from Rennie Harris Puremovement, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, A.I.M, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, special guest Madison McFerrin, and Soles of Duende with guest artist Asha Griffith - Central Park- Free

Aug 1 Tito Nieves - Central Park- Free

Aug 7 Funk Flex Birthday Concert with Ginuwine and Friends - Coney Island - Free

Aug 8 Met Opera Summer Recital - Central Park - Free

Aug 14 Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt - Central Park - Free

Aug 15 Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Moor Mother, Fielded, and KAYANA - Central Park - Free

Aug 21 Antibalas - Central Park - Free

Aug 24 Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Aug 28 CPJF - Charlie Parker with Strings: The Donald Harrison Quartet and The Harlem Symphony Orchestra - Marcus Garvey Park - Free

Aug 29 CPJF - Willie Jones III: A Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration featuring Sarah Hanahan, Godwin Louis, Justin Robinson, Erena Terakubo with Donald Vega and Endea Owens in association with Jazz at Lincoln Center - Marcus Garvey Park - Free

Aug 29 INVINCIBLE: A Glorious tribute to Michael Jackson - Coney Island - Free

Sep 4 Dom Salvador Samba Jazz Sextet / Screening: "Dom Salvador & Abolition" in association with 25th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival - Central Park - Free

Sep 11 Erica Campbell - Central Park - Free

Sep 13 Machine Gun Kelly "My Downfall" Tour with jxdn and KennyHoopla - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Sep 17 Dawes with special guests Bonny Light Horseman & Erin Rae - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Sep 19 Patti Smith and Her Band - Central Park - Free

Sep 21 Indigo Girls / Ani DiFranco - Central Park - Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required