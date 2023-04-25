SummerStage 2023 free show lineup

SummerStage has announced its 2023 lineup of free shows, happening in NYC parks throughout the five boroughs from June through October.

Free shows at SummerStage in Central Park include St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Say She She, Mwenso and the Shakes, and DJ Alisa Ali (June 10); Stanley Clarke N 4ever, Kenny Garrett, Brandee Younger, and DJ Logic (June 24); Andy Shauf, Leith Ross, and Yves Jarvis (July 1); Julia Jacklin, Y La Bamba, and Black Belt Eagle Scout (July 19); Horsegirl, Iceage, Water From Your Eyes, and Lifeguard (July 20); Mdou Moctar, Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore, and Rough Francis (July 29); The Comet Is Coming, Ibeyi, and AceMo DJ sets (August 2); Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina, Tony Touch, Clark Kent, and D-Nice (August 5); and Tanya Tucker and Nikki Lane (September 14).

Shows at Brooklyn's Von King Park include Nick Hakim, June McDoom, and Evan Wright (July 14); MIKE's Young World III: Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and 454 (July 15); and Dead Prez, Th1rt3en, and Large Professor DJ set (July 16).

Other free SummerStage shows include Tuff Gang Takeover ft. Skip Marley and friends (July 9 at Coney Island); Kool and the Gang (July 22 at Flushing Meadows Corona); Grandmaster Flash and Friends (Crotona Park on August 4); Hip-Hop 50 Special Edition with Nice N Smooth, Special Ed, Buckshot of Black Moon, Masta Ace, CL Smooth, Rah Digga, Rampage, Black Sheep Dres, Sweet Tee, Joeski Love, and Sparky D (Coney Island on August 6); Funk Flex and friends ft. Raheem DeVaughn, Rob Base and more (Coney Island on August 13); and Hip-Hop 50: Native Tongue Edition with Monie Love, Black Sheep Dres, Chi Ali, and DJ Red Alert (Marcus Garvey Park on August 20).

Ticketed Central Park SummerStage shows include Indigo Girls and Larkin Poe (June 4); Buddy Guy, Christone" Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush, and Jesse Dayton (June 18); DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Capri and more (June 19); Michael Franti and Spearhead and Tank and the Bangas (June 28); Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric (July 10); Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, and Zinadelphia (August 19); Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World (August 23); and Regina Spektor (August 24).

See the full 2023 lineup below and head to SummerStage's website for more info.

SUMMERSTAGE 2023 LINEUP

Sat, Jun 3 6:00 PM Hippo Campus / Gus Dapperton - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sun, Jun 4 5:30 PM Indigo Girls / Larkin Poe - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sat, Jun 10 5:00 PM St. Paul and the Broken Bones / Say She She / Mwenso and the Shakes / DJ Alisa Ali - Central Park - FREE

Wed, Jun 14 6:00 PM New York Sings Yiddish! The Klezmatics and Special Guests - Central Park - FREE

Thu, Jun 15 6:00 PM Sammy Rae & The Friends / Rubblebucket - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sat, Jun 17 4:00 PM Aussie BBQ with Amy Shark / Budjerah / L FRESH the LION / Peach PRC / Spiderbait - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Jun 18 5:00 PM Buddy Guy's Damn Right Farewell Tour with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram / Samantha Fish / Bobby Rush / Jesse Dayton - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Mon, Jun 19 3:00 PM Park Jams: A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop with DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Capri, and more - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Tue, Jun 20 7:00 PM The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes / René Barbera / Will Liverman / Dimitri Dover - Central Park - FREE

Fri, Jun 23 7:00 PM The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes / René Barbera/ Will Liverman / Dimitri Dover - Brooklyn Bridge Park - FREE

Sat, Jun 24 7:00 PM The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José Lázaro - Jackie Robinson Park - FREE

Sat, Jun 24 5:00 PM Stanley Clarke N 4ever / Kenny Garrett / Brandee Younger / DJ Logic - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Jun 25 3:00 PM Dreamland: Pride in Central Park with Purple Disco Machine - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Mon, Jun 26 7:00 PM The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José Lázaro - Williamsbridge Oval - FREE

Wed, Jun 28 7:00 PM The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José Lázaro - Socrates Sculpture Garden - FREE

Wed, Jun 28 6:00 PM Michael Franti and Spearhead / Tank and the Bangas - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Fri, Jun 30 7:00 PM The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José Lázaro - Clove Lakes Park - FREE

Sat, Jul 1 5:00 PM Andy Shauf / Leith Ross / Yves Jarvis - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Jul 2 5:00 PM Marisa Monte / Joana Amendoeira & Fred Martins / Music from the Sole / DJ Lara Gerin - Central Park - FREE

Sat, Jul 8 5:00 PM Catalan Sounds On Tour: Queralt Lahoz / Marala / Lia Kali with DJ sets by DJ Trapella - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Jul 9 5:00 PM Tuff Gang Takeover feat Skip Marley & Friends - Coney Island - FREE

Mon, Jul 10 5:30 PM Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage / Metric - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Wed, Jul 12 6:00 PM Juanes / Conexion - Central Park - FREE

Thu, Jul 13 5:00 PM Bastille Day: Joachim Garraud & Marie Berson / Passi / Bénabar / Adèle Castillon - Central Park - FREE

Thu, Jul 13 7:00 PM Works & Process at SummerStage: The Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney Washington - Von King Park - FREE

Fri, Jul 14 6:00 PM Nick Hakim / June McDoom / Evan Wright - Von King Park - FREE

Sat, Jul 15 5:00 PM TRUENO / Villano Antillano / Dawer x Damper / KEXP’s El Sonido with Albina

Cabrera ft. Camola DJ - Central Park - FREE

Sat, Jul 15 4:00 PM MIKE'S Young World III: Noname / Georgia Anne Muldrow / 454 - Von King Park - FREE

Sun, Jul 16 6:00 PM dead prez / th1rt3en / Large Professor DJ Set - Von King Park - FREE

Sun, Jul 16 4:00 PM GOLDEN OLDIES ON THE BOARDWALK 2023 feat. The Duprees / The Coasters / Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w/ Jeff Hall / Bobby Wilson / Stan Zizka’s Del Satins / Vito Picone & The Elegants / The Chiclettes and More / Hosted by Joe Causi with DJ Vinnie Medugno - Coney Island - FREE

Wed, Jul 19 5:00 PM Julia Jacklin / Y La Bamba / Black Belt Eagle Scout - Central Park - FREE

Thu, Jul 20 5:00 PM Horsegirl / Iceage / Water From Your Eyes / Lifeguard - Central Park - FREE

Sat, Jul 22 5:00 PM Michael Brun presents BAYO - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sat, Jul 22 5:00 PM Kool and the Gang - Flushing Meadows Corona Park - FREE

Sun, Jul 23 5:00 PM Taiwanese Waves: Waa Wei / The Dinosaur's Skin / Mandarin Homework (DJ Mr. Skin) - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Jul 23 6:00 PM DJ Rekha's Basement Bhangra Bacchanal: DJ Rekha / Malkit Singh with live band / DJ Ana / Sikh Knowledge / Rolex Rasathy / Param Singh / Dholi Anuradha and guests - Flushing Meadows Corona Park - FREE

Mon, Jul 24 6:00 PM Cafe Tacvba - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Wed, Jul 26 6:00 PM Works & Process at SummerStage: Dorrance Dance - Central Park - FREE

Sat, Jul 29 5:00 PM Mdou Moctar / Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore / Rough Francis - Central Park - FREE

Wed, Aug 2 5:00 PM The Comet Is Coming / Ibeyi / AceMo DJ Sets - Central Park - FREE

Wed, Aug 2 6:00 PM Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra / Lulada Club / DJ JFuse - Crotona Park - FREE

Thu, Aug 3 6:00 PM Ted Smooth's Freestyle Jam ft. TKA and Judy Torres - Crotona Park - FREE

Thu, Aug 3 6:00 PM Bittersweet Daze: Cavetown / mxmtoon / Ricky Montgomery / grentperez - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Fri, Aug 4 5:00 PM "Birth of a Culture" Grandmaster Flash and Friends - Crotona Park - FREE

Sat, Aug 5 5:00 PM The Originals: Stretch Armstrong / Rich Medina / Tony Touch / Clark Kent / D-Nice - Central Park - FREE

Sat, Aug 5 7:00 PM Stonebwoy - Crotona Park - FREE

Sun, Aug 6 4:00 PM Hip-Hop 50: SPECIAL EDITION: Nice N Smooth / Special Ed /Buckshot of Black Moon / Masta Ace / CL Smooth / Rah Digga / Rampage / Black Sheep Dres / Sweet Tee / Joeski Love / Sparky D / Hosted by Ralph McDaniels - Coney Island - FREE

Wed, Aug 9 6:00 PM Mt. Joy - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Thu, Aug 10 6:00 PM Mt. Joy - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sat, Aug 12 5:00 PM Frankie Cutlass / The Original Cover Girls / Cynthia / Black Sheep / DJ Millo and DJ Medina - Stapleton Waterfront Park - FREE

Sat, Aug 12 5:00 PM VP Records Presents Roots Reggae Review - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Aug 13 TBD Orgullo Dominicano with Prince Royce, Vicente García, and YEИDRY - Central Park TICKETED BENEFIT

Sun, Aug 13 5:00 PM Funk Flex & Friends Birthday Concert Featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Rob Base & More - Coney Island - FREE

Sun, Aug 13 5:00 PM Las Cafeteras / Natu Camara / Justy / DJ Kitty the Disc Jockey - Stapleton Waterfront Park - FREE

Thu, Aug 17 7:00 PM Works & Process at SummerStage: The Missing Element with The Beatbox House / LayeRhythm - Marcus Garvey Park - FREE

Fri, Aug 18 7:00 PM Jason Moran and the Big Bandwagon: James Reese Europe and the Harlem Hellfighters: From the Dancehall to the Battlefield - Marcus Garvey Park - FREE

Sat, Aug 19 5:00 PM Mixtape (Film Screening) / DJ sets by: Ron G / Doo Wop / Mister Cee / Tony Touch / Brucie B - Marcus Garvey Park - FREE

Sat, Aug 19 5:00 PM Cautious Clay / Wet / Christian Kuria / Zinadelphia - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sun, Aug 20 5:00 PM Everyday People - Central Park - FREE

Sun, Aug 20 5:00 PM Hip-Hop 50: Native Tongue Edition: Monie Love / Black Sheep Dres / Chi Ali / DJ Red Alert hosted by Ralph McDaniels - Marcus Garvey Park - FREE

Sun, Aug 20 4:00 PM Jose Alberto "El Canario" / The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra: The Music Of Machito, Tito Rodriguez and Tito Puente - Coney Island - FREE

Wed, Aug 23 4:30 PM Manchester Orchestra / Jimmy Eat World / Middle Kids - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Thu, Aug 24 7:00 PM Regina Spektor - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Fri, Aug 25 7:00 PM Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band featuring Dianne Reeves / T.K. Blue - Marcus Garvey Park - FREE

Sat, Aug 26 3:00 PM Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: The Cookers / Endea Owens and the Cookout / Nduduzo Makhathini Trio / Akua Allrich and The Tribe - Marcus Garvey Park - FREE

Sun, Aug 27 3:00 PM Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Charles McPherson with Terell Stafford / Something Else! Vincent Herring Septet / HERA feat. Chelsea Baratz and Andromeda Turre / Michael Mayo - Tompkins Square Park - FREE

Sun, Aug 27 5:00 PM Palmwine Festival: Show Dem Camp and Friends - Central Park - FREE

Thu, Aug 31 6:00 PM Vance Joy / Dan Sultan - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT

Sun, Sep 3 5:0O PM Emicida / Goyo / Screening: AmarElo: It's All for Yesterday - Central Park - FREE

Thu, Sep 14 5:00 PM Tanya Tucker / Nikki Lane - Central Park - FREE

Sat, Sep 30 5:00 PM Carl Cox - Central Park - TICKETED BENEFIT