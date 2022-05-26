SummerStage adds free shows with Action Bronson, Helado Negro, more to 2022 schedule

SummerStage unveiled its 2022 lineup of free shows in parks throughout NYC's five boroughs last month, and they've now announced a few additions. New shows include Action Bronson (on June 25 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park); Helado Negro, Silvana Estrada, Doris Anahi, Jacks Haupt, and a screening of Mija (on August 3 in Central Park); and Skip Marley (on September 26 in Central Park). See all new additions below.

SummerStage also just added a new ticketed benefit show with reggae legend Burning Spear in Central Park on August 25. Tickets are on sale now.

The 2022 season also includes free shows with MC Solaar (6/21), Waxahatchee / Swearin' / Ohmme (6/22), Patrick Watson with the Attacca Quartet / Elisapie / La Force (7/2), black midi / Sal Valentinetti with host Sarah Squirm (7/24), Caribou / Ela Minus (7/28), Sons of Kemet / Makaya McCraven (7/31), The Last Poets (8/18), DJ Red Alert & Friends (8/21), Terence Blanchard ft. E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet (8/27), Saba / Eryn Allen Kane / theMIND (7/30), Basement Bhangra 25th Anniversary (8/6), and more. See the full schedule here.