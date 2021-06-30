SummerStage adds Yo La Tengo, Valerie June & more to lineup, won’t require tickets for free shows

SummerStage is returning to NYC parks this summer, and they announced their lineup of free shows at the beginning of the month. They've now added more free shows in Central Park, including Yo La Tengo and Mountain Movers on September 1, Valerie June on September 12, and a Bastille Day celebration on July 14.

They've also added to the lineup of free shows at Coney Island Amphitheater, where new additions include hip hop greats Stetsasonic and friends, for a 40th anniversary show called "Go Brooklyn!" on August 28, and a reggae and dancehall showcase, "Reggae Gold meets Soca Gold," presented in association with VP Records, on September 15.

Also new to the schedule are curated short films from Rooftop Films that will screen before each free show, including A Litany for Survival before Sun Ra Arkestra on July 24; The Service before The Originals on July 31; Spiritual First Aid Deliverables before Erica Campbell on September 11; and Ten Leaves Dilated Deliverables before Patti Smith and her Band on September 19.

Meanwhile, when the initial lineup was announced, SummerStage said that you'd need to request tickets to attend the free shows, for social distancing purposes. They've now given an update that ticket requests will no longer be required; free shows will be open to the public and first come, first served, as they've been in the past.

See the full lineup below.

SUMMERSTAGE - 2021 LINEUP/SCHEDULE

Jul 11 Galactic - Blue Note Jazz Festival (2:30 PM & 7:30 PM)

Central Park, Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Jul 14 Bastille Day Celebration presented by the French Consulate in NY, the French Institute Alliance Francaise and CAFUSA

Central Park, Free

Jul 17 Gloria Gaynor / Sundae Sermon's - DJ Stormin' Norman of Disco Sequestered

Coney Island, Free

Jul 18 La India + More TBA

Coney Island, Free

Jul 24 Sun Ra Arkestra / Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty / DJ Greg Caz.

Rooftop Films Presents: A Litany for Survivl & Genius Loci

Central Park, Free

Jul 25 Dance IS! Featuring Artists from Rennie Harris Puremovement, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Soles of Duende with guest artist Asha Griffith, Samantha Figgins from Alvin Alley, Jessica Amber Pinkett, Gianna Theodore, and special guest Madison McFerrin, plus a reflection by Karine Plantadlt

Central Park, Free

Jul 31 The Originals.

Rooftop Films Presents: The Service & The West 4th Street Hustle

Central Park, Free

Aug 1 Tito Nieves.

Rooftop Films Presents: Don't Come Close & Melting Snow.

Central Park, Free

Aug 7 Funk Flex Birthday Concert with Ginuwine and Friends

Coney Island, Free

Aug 8 Met Opera Summer Recital.

Rooftop Films Presents: Community Gardens (Kolektyvinial sodal) & The Lamb of God (O Cordelro De Deus)

Central Park, Free

Aug 14 Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt.

Rooftop Films Presents Ghost Dogs, Sounds Good (Kolab hasti) & The Orange Candidate

Central Park, Free

Aug 15 Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Moor Mother, Fielded, and KAYANA.

Rooftop Films Presents: DAVID, Not Your Panda, Pumbucha, Someone's In Here & Urges.

Central Park, Free

Aug 21 Antibalas.

Rooftop Films Presents: Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss & Red Taxi.

Central Park, Free

Aug 24 Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell

Central Park, Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Aug 28 Go Brooklyn! Stetsasonic & Friends - 40th Anniversary Show.

Coney Island, Free

Aug 29 CPJF - Willie Jones III - A Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration featuring Sarah Hanahan, Godwin Louis, Justin Robinson, Erena Terakubo with Donald Vega and Endea Owens in association with Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Marcus Garvey Park, Free

Aug 29 INVINCIBLE: A Glorious tribute to Michael Jackson.

Coney Island, Free

Sep 1 Yo La Tengo & Mountain Movers.

Rooftop Films Presents: Date. Interrupted & Sousaphone

Central Park, Free

Sep 4 Dom Salvador Samba Jazz Sextet / Screening: Dom Salvador & Abolition / DJ Nyack in association with 25th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival. Rooftop Films Presents: The Orphan (O Orfao).

Central Park, Free

Sep 11 Erica Campbell.

Rooftop Films Presents: A Ship from Guantanamo, Miss Panama & Spiritual First Aid.

Central Park, Free

Sep 12 Valerie June.

Rooftop Films Presents: More Happiness, The Criminals (Les Criminels) & To Known Her

Central Park, Free

Sep 13 Machine Gun Kelly with jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Central Park, Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Sep 15 Reggae Gold meets Soca Gold in association with VP Records.

Coney Island, Free

Sep 17 Dawes Bonny Light Horseman & Erin Rae.

Central Park, Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required

Sep 19 Patti Smith and Her Band.

Rooftop Films Presents: Helfer, Polka Dotted Boy & Ten Leaves Dilated.

Central Park, Free

Sep 21 Indigo Girls & Ani DiFranco.

Central Park, Benefit, Ticket Purchase Required