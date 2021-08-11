SummerStage requiring proof of COVID vaccination to attend Central Park shows

Earlier this month, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that you'll be required to present proof of vaccination to attend indoor performances, movies, dining, gyms, and more in the city. That covers indoor music venues, and while SummerStage, being located outdoors, doesn't fall under the new rules, they've announced that they'll be requiring proof of vaccination to attend events at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park this season. They write:

We prioritize the safety of SummerStage’s guests, staff, and artists. Below you will find information on how to attend SummerStage this year. In response to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, all guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter our shows at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. In addition, masks are required upon entry to the venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance.

They won't be allowing the use of a negative COVID test as a replacement for proof of vaccination, and you can find more information on SummerStage's experience page.

Coming up this season at SummerStage are free shows with Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Moor Mother, Fielded, and KAYANA (August 15); Antibalas (August 21); Yo La Tengo & Mountain Movers (September 1); Valerie June (September 12); Patti Smith and Her Band (September 19); and more. See the full schedule here.