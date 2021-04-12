SummerStage returning to NYC parks this year, first shows announced

SummerStage has announced it will be back this year with outdoor shows at its Central Park venue and in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park. Performances will "follow all state and local regulations regarding large-scale outdoor events, including limited capacity and socially distanced seating." They also say "Admittance will require a free ticket, proof of vaccine and/or negative COVID test, and health screenings." Additionally, all 2021 SummerStage shows will be livestreamed, "rights permitting," via SummerStageAnywhere.org.

The only show that's been announced so far is Dawes and Erin Rae at SummerStage in Central Park on September 17. That's a paid benefit show and tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 AM with various presales starting Tuesday (4/13) at noon.

UPDATE: They've now announced a second show, Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket at SummerStage in Central Park on July 6 (tickets are on sale).

Stay tuned for SummerStage's full lineup of free and paid shows.